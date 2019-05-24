Ex-bank manager sentenced for fraud

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A former southwest Missouri bank manager whose fraud scheme fell apart when she issued checks in the name of a dead customer is going to federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday that 34-year-old Jennifer A. Gunter, of Republic, was sentenced to three years and 10 months behind bars. The sentence she received Wednesday also requires her to pay nearly $548,000 in restitution.

Gunter managed a Nixa branch of Guaranty Bank. She pleaded guilty last September to stealing more than $316,000 from the accounts of elderly customers from December 2006 to November 2012.

The fraud was detected when she issued and authorized three checks on the account of a victim who died a day earlier.

Gunter also pleaded guilty to failing to report the embezzled income on her taxes.