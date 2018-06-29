Ex-Bomb-Sniffing Dog, Army Handler Receive Award

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former soldier from Kansas City and his retired bomb-sniffing dog have received awards from the Harry S. Truman Good Neighbor Award Foundation.

Logan Ray Black said he was "humbled, thankful and truly honored" when he accepted the Philip Pistilli Silver Veteran's Medal at a luncheon Wednesday on the 129th birthday of President Truman. His dog, Diego, was awarded a Special Service Award.

Former President Bill Clinton received an award at the same event.

Black and his yellow Labrador retriever were reunited in August at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Black trained Diego and they served on nearly 40 missions in Iraq, searching for weapons and hidden bombs. Black says Diego saved his life more than once.

Black began searching for Diego after leaving the Army in 2007.