Ex-Boy Scouts leader gets 20 years in child porn case

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge has sentenced a former Boy Scouts leader in Missouri to 20 years in prison following his conviction in a child pornography case.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 25-year-old Ian Burow pleaded guilty in February to seven counts of receiving and distributing explicit material involving a minor. He also pleaded guilty to one count of production of sexually explicit material involving a minor.

Prosecutors say he pretended to be a woman on the Internet to trick teenage boys into sending him photos of themselves. Authorities say Burow knew several of the boys from his time as a Scout leader and as a volunteer.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes also ordered Burow to be under supervised release for the rest of his life after he serves his sentence.