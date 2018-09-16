Ex-CEO of nursing service sentenced for theft

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former head of a suburban St. Louis health services company has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for embezzling more than $600,000 from the firm's accounts.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 49-year-old Susan Winebarger, of Highland, Illinois, must also pay nearly $700,000 in restitution under the sentence she received Wednesday in St. Louis.

Winebarger was chief financial officer and later CEO of Bridgeton, Missouri-based VNA-TIP. The company provides visiting nurse care, hospice care and other services in Missouri and Illinois.

Winebarger pleaded guilty in May, admitting she used the company's debit card for personal expenses and wrote more than 200 company checks to herself from 2008 through 2013. She hid the scheme by altering and falsifying bank statements and financial reports.