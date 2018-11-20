Ex-CEO Testifies in Anheuser-Busch Bias Trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Another former Anheuser-Busch CEO is defending the beer maker's executive pay plan in a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by a one-time top-ranking female executive with the St. Louis brewer.

August Busch IV's testimony Tuesday in St. Louis Circuit Court mirrored remarks made last week by his father August Busch III, who preceded the younger Busch as the company's chief executive.

Former employee Francine Katz says her salary as vice president of communications and consumer affairs was less than half of what her male predecessor was paid. Katz was also a member of the company's influential strategy committee.

August Busch IV had overseen the family business for just two years when it was purchased by Belgian brewer InBev in a 2008 sale he opposed. Busch has since made few public appearances.