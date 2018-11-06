Ex-Charter Students Swell St. Louis, KC Enrollment

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Enrollment has swelled in unaccredited St. Louis and Kansas City public schools as about 5,000 students from shuttered charter schools find a new place to get an education.

When classes began Monday, the St. Louis district had 20,029 students, up from last year's first-day enrollment of 18,841. By the third day, about 3,000 more students had shown up.

In Kansas City, the district's first-day count was nearly 1,000 students higher than last year. The district is projecting that K-12 enrollment will hit 18,200, a 15 percent increase from last year.

Most of the displaced charter students -- about 3,500 in St. Louis and 1,100 in Kansas City -- attended academically struggling charter schools that had been run by Virginia-based management company Imagine Schools.