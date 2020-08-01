Ex-Chiefs player again faces charges, this time for burglary
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks again faces criminal charges, this time after being accused of stealing purses from a western Missouri property.
The Kansas City Star reports that Saousoalii Siavii Jr. is charged in Cass County with second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of stealing.
A warrant was issued for Siavii's arrest in June after police say he took two totes, with several purses inside, valued at more than $150 from a shed on someone’s property.
Last year, Siavii was arrested and charged with illegally possessing firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers.
