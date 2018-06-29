Ex-Church Bookkeeper Admits Taking $300,000

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - The former bookkeeper of a suburban St. Louis church faces sentencing March 7 after admitting that she took more than $300,000 from a church checking account.

Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Elaine Lewis of Fenton pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Lewis worked as a bookkeeper at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in St. Louis County from 2009 through August. Authorities say she used a variety of schemes to embezzle money from the church's checking account.

Lewis could face up to 20 years in prison, and restitution is mandatory.