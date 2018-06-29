Ex-convict Charged in Death of AT&T Technician

GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) - Clay County authorities have charged a Kansas City ex-convict in the beating death of an AT&T technician.

The Kansas City Star reported that Clay County authorities charged 35-year-old Bryan J. Middlemas with first-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Forty-one-year-old Kevin M. Mashburn died early Wednesday after he was clubbed in the head with a crowbar during an overnight shift in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone.

Mashburn managed to pull himself into his service truck and radio for help after he was struck. Authorities found him unconscious in his truck, and he died at a hospital.

Court documents say a former cellmate told police Middlemas talked about attacking Mashburn.

Middlemas is being held on $1 million bond. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.