Ex-cop charged in Floyd's death freed on $1 million bond
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has posted bond and has been released from prison.
According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday. He had been in custody at a state correctional facility in Oak Park Heights, but the Department of Corrections confirms he has been released.
Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin and three other former officers are scheduled to stand trial in March. Those three officers all previously posted bond.
