Ex-Cop in Velda City Charged with Excessive Force
ST. LOUIS - A former Velda City police officer faces federal charges of excessive force and lying to FBI agents.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 47-year-old Stan Lee Stanback is accused in a federal indictment of using unreasonable force by hitting and injuring two juveniles and an adult with a police baton on Sept. 17, 2008.
He's also accused of telling federal agents he was surrounded by 15 men in the parking lot of the small St. Louis County town's police station. The FBI says he was actually approached by three juveniles and an adult.
Stanback faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the excessive force charges and five years on the false statements charge.
The newspaper was unable to reach Stanback for comment Thursday.
More News
Grid
List
AUDRAIN COUNTY - One man is in custody after Mexico police officers say he left the scene during a traffic... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis police union is requesting a restraining order to prevent the release of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - UPDATE: The city council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to reject the sewer extension. Ruffin, who was absent for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Potential changes could come to Title IX, affecting universities throughout mid-Missouri. Last week, The New York Times... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A proposed amendment to look into the possibility of adding parking fees at the Columbia Regional Airport was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Customers of the city of Columbia's solid waste and recycling services might see their trash bags on their... More >>
in
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man testified Tuesday that he spent about eight hours cutting up his wife's body after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The non-profit and grassroots advocacy organization Missouri Disability Empowerment, or MoDE, expanded its interactive accessible bathroom map to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two Columbia men pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in a prostitution ring. Barry Paul Manthe, 65,... More >>
in
MOBERLY – Scammers targeted Moberly residents over the weekend claiming to be with Ameren utilities. Saturday, the Moberly Police... More >>
in
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has filed a lawsuit alleging that a trip to an urgent... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is accused of starving her 2-month-old son. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An increase in para-transit fare could be possible after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Sandra Spencer says... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District sided with the state Tuesday in its ruling on a... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol found 12 pounds of marijuana, a pound of mushrooms and cocaine Monday. ... More >>
in
SHELBYVILLE - The prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a 2014 crash at Addison's... More >>
in