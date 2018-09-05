Ex-Cop in Velda City Charged with Excessive Force

4 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, September 12 2013 Sep 12, 2013 Thursday, September 12, 2013 12:03:00 PM CDT September 12, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A former Velda City police officer faces federal charges of excessive force and lying to FBI agents.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 47-year-old Stan Lee Stanback is accused in a federal indictment of using unreasonable force by hitting and injuring two juveniles and an adult with a police baton on Sept. 17, 2008.

He's also accused of telling federal agents he was surrounded by 15 men in the parking lot of the small St. Louis County town's police station. The FBI says he was actually approached by three juveniles and an adult.

Stanback faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the excessive force charges and five years on the false statements charge.

The newspaper was unable to reach Stanback for comment Thursday.

 

