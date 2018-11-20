Ex-County Collector Accused of Theft

By: The Associated Press

VAN BUREN (AP) - A former southeast Missouri county collector is facing felony charges of stealing.

Carter County prosecutor Rocky Kingree on Tuesday filed stealing charges against 39-year-old Jennifer Clark-Williams of Van Buren. She resigned as Carter County collector in October after authorities discovered that more than $5,000 was missing from county coffers.

Kingree says that when he took office in 2011 he found a 2009 state audit showing the missing money. He asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.

Clark-Williams did not yet have a listed attorney.