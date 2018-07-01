Ex-CVS Manager Indicted in Embezzlement Scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former CVS store manager in St. Louis County has been indicted by a federal grand jury of embezzling more than $30,000 by submitting fake returns of items never purchased by customers.

Twenty-seven-year-old Demetrius Neal faces one felony count of unauthorized use of an access device at the pharmacy's Maplewood store. He could get up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

An indictment issued Wednesday says Neal either took cash from the register or applied credit for the phony purchases to his bank accounts and credit cards. Online federal court records don't list an attorney on Neal's behalf.