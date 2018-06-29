Ex-Employee of St. Louis Treasurer's Office Guilty

ST. LOUIS - A former employee of the St. Louis Treasurer's office could face up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of stealing nearly $250,000 from a charter school.

A federal jury on Tuesday found 71-year-old Fred Robinson guilty of multiple fraud and theft charges. Sentencing is July 19. His attorney says an appeal is planned.

Robinson was chairman of the Board of Trustees for Paideia Academy. Testimony showed that Robinson diverted $242,333 of academy funds for the purchase and renovation of another St. Louis building for a day care center.

Testimony also showed that Robinson was an employee of the Treasurer's office from 2006 to 2010 and was paid $35,360 for a no-show job.

U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan says that no additional charges are expected from the investigation.