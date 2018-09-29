Ex-Employees Sentenced in Theater Vandalism

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Four former employees of a St. Joseph movie theater have been sentenced for doing thousands of dollars of damage to the theater.

The four employees were sentenced Monday for the March vandalism spree that caused an estimated $68,000 in damage at the Plaza 8 Theater.

Destruction was found throughout the building, including ceiling tiles ripped down, the concession stand smashed and liquids dumped on the carpet.

Theater manager Joshua Hall, assistant manager Buck Wilson, and employees Michael Wilson and Edward Hudson each were sentenced Monday to two days in jail and community service. They all received suspended sentence. They also must pay restitution totaling $11,500.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports at the time, the theater was closed to be sold. The sale went through despite the damage.