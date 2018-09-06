Ex-Fighter Pilot Tackles Basic Training in Mo.

FORT LEONARD WOOD (AP) - A former fighter pilot says he's raising eyebrows by going through basic training at Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood at the age of 52.

Sgt. Steven Lyzenga went through Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in 1981 before transitioning to the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School. For 14 years he was an F-16 Falcon pilot.

After taking a break from the armed services to perform missionary work, the former major walked into an Air Force recruiter's office. He was told he was too old to fly but that he could go in as enlisted and retire at his highest rank.

Lyzenga jokes that he's traded in his F-16 for an M16.

After graduating next month, he will be with a National Guard unit in Newport News, Va., where he is from.