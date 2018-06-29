Ex-Fort Leonard Wood man pleads guilty in child sex abuse
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Fort Leonard Wood man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 6-year-old child at the fort.
The man, 67-year-old Paul Kickery, of Brattleboro, Vermont, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Court documents say the child's father called Brattleboro police to report Kickery had sexually assaulted his daughter between July 2013 and July 2014. Kickery and the child lived in the same residence at the base at Fort Leonard Wood during that year.
The child victim told a family member about the abuse a year later.
Kickery faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation.
