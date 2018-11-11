Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student

CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a student younger than 17.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Jared Lehnhoff-Bell was sentenced Friday on one count of statutory rape. Two other felonies were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Lehnhoff-Bell was a social studies teacher at Ritenour High School.

Prosecutors say he had sex with a 16-year-old student at Lehnhoff-Bell's home in St. John in 2014.

Authorities said when police went to his home to arrest him, Lehnhoff-Bell appeared to be planning to leave the city.

Lehnhoff-Bell was also sentenced to 90 days "shock time," which he has already served. He must also register as a sex offender.