Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman appears in Boone County court

1 day 49 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 2:35:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News
By: Amber Raub, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA – The man accused of killing a woman who has been missing since 2006 appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Keith Comfort’s defense attorney asked police for a continuance in his appearance.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, Keith Comfort went to police in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin earlier this month and made statements implicating himself in the death of Megan Nicole Shultz. 

Shultz was reported missing to the Columbia Police Department in 2006. At the time, Comfort told investigators Megan had walked away from their home on Amelia Street after an argument and never came back.

Court documents filed August 5, 2019 detailed statements Comfort, 37, made to police in Lake Geneva. According to the probable cause statement, Comfort detailed the night Shultz disappeared.

He will appear in court Tuesday, January 21st.

