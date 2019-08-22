Ex-husband of missing Columbia woman extradited to Boone County

Keith Comfort

COLUMBIA - The man who allegedly killed a woman who has been missing since 2006 arrived in Boone County Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, Keith Comfort went to police in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin earlier this month and made statements implicating himself in the death of Megan Nicole Shultz.

Shultz was reported missing to the Columbia Police Department in 2006. At the time, Comfort told investigators Megan had walked away from their home on Amelia Street after an argument and never come back.

Court documents filed August 5, 2019 detailed statements Comfort, 37, made to police in Lake Geneva. According to the probable cause statement, Comfort detailed the night Shultz disappeared.

According to previous coverage on the case, Comfort said he was at work when Shultz called him and said she had just ripped someone off in a drug deal. The statement said when Comfort got home, Shultz was "frantic, yelling and 'swinging' her arms at him."

Comfort told police he grabbed Shultz by the neck and took her to the ground, strangling her. He then said when he realized she wasn't breathing, he put her body in a garbage bag and "threw her into the...dumpster" of their apartment complex.

Shultz's mother filed a missing persons report the next day.

Comfort is currently in the Boone County Jail, with a $1 million cash-only bond.

According to the Boone County Government website, Comfort is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, August 21st.