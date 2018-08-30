Ex-IRS employee pleads guilty in fraud conspiracy

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former employee of the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City pleaded guilty to stealing taxpayers' identity information to receive fraudulent tax refunds.

Thirty-two-year-old Taylor S. Knight of Kansas City entered the plea Friday in federal court. She admitted that she used the information to receive fraudulent tax refunds and prepaid debit cards while working at the IRS.

Knight and her boyfriend were arrested in August 2011 when they tried to cash a $46,734 refund check at a convenience store, and offered store employees $6,000 to persuade them to cash the check. A suspicious store supervisor called police.

Knight faces up to five years in federal prison without parole, plus a fine up to $250,000 and an order of restitution.