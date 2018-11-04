Ex-IRS worker accused of false tax returns, ID theft

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Internal Revenue Service employee is accused in a 15-count federal indictment of filing false tax returns.

Grand jurors in Kansas City, Missouri, indicted 48-year-old Carla Lachelle Mitchell of Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday on 10 counts of filing false tax returns and five counts of aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges Mitchell was working as a contact representative at the IRS from 2006 to 2015 when she prepared false federal income tax returns for 2011, 2012 and 2013 for 13 of her friends and family, as well as herself.

Mitchell allegedly included several false entries to lower the individual tax liability or to increase the refunds on the questioned returns.

Online court records do not show whether Mitchell has an attorney.