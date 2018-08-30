Ex-Joplin teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact charges

JOPLIN (AP) - A former Joplin High School teacher faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to having sex with a student.

Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Low, a former communication arts teacher, pleaded guilty Monday to statutory rape and having sexual contact with a student. Under a plea deal, Low's prison time would be no more than five years in prison. Sentencing was set for July 20.

The Joplin Globe reports Low sent between 25 and 40 nude images of herself to one student and had sexual contact with a second boy.

Low had resigned her teaching post in March 2014 and was completing the school year when she was arrested in May 2014.