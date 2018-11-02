Ex-Kansas City officer pleads guilty to harassment charge

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Kansas City police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a 2014 arrest.

The Kansas City Star reports Shannon D. Hansen of Kansas City pleaded guilty last week in Jackson County court to misdemeanor harassment stemming from an incident caught on police dashcam video.

Manuel Palacio was arrested on May 2, 2014, pleaded guilty to stealing and is serving a five-year prison sentence. He sued police in December, saying they used excessive force during his arrest.

In addition to two years of probation, Hansen was also ordered to serve 30 days of shock time in jail. Hansen resigned from the police department in July and began his 30-day sentence Monday.