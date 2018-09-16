Ex-Lindenwood Wrestler Could Face More Sex Charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former Lindenwood University wrestler charged with knowingly exposing five sex partners to HIV could face more charges after police found dozens of new dorm-room videos showing him having unprotected sex.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael L. "Tiger" Johnson was charged in October with exposing a sexual partner to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. He was initially charged with one count of recklessly risking infection of another with HIV, but four more felony charges were later added. Johnson was kicked out of school the same day criminal charges were filed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Charles County prosecutors said Thursday police have obtained 32 videos of Johnson. One is of a victim already identified, but it is unclear how many different men are depicted on the other tapes.