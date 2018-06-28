Ex-Lindenwood Wrestler Faces Reckless Sex Charge

ST. CHARLES - A 22-year-old former Lindenwood University wrestler faces a felony charge of reckless sex after allegedly transmitting the virus that causes AIDS to another man whom he met through social media.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar on Thursday charged Michael L. "Tiger" Johnson with reckless sex after what he called a 5-month investigation. Lohmar says Johnson and the victim had sex at least twice in the wrestler's Lindenwood dorm room earlier this year.

Medical records showed that Johnson was told that he was HIV-positive in January. Johnson remains jailed on a $100,000 cash bond. Online court records don't list an attorney on his behalf.

A Lindenwood athletics official says Johnson was expelled from school Thursday after the charges became known.