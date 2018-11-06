Ex-Manager of Restaurant Accused in Robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former manager of a St. Louis County McDonald's is accused in a plot to rob the restaurant.

KMOV-TV reports that 20-year-old Obie Peeples was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary, along with two alleged accomplices, 17-year-old Daija Mister and Tai'Lesha Wiggins.

Authorities say Peeples arranged for Mister and Wiggins to rob the McDonald's in the 13600 block of Big Bend Road on Sept. 14. The two allegedly entered the restaurant and announced a robbery. Police say Peeples took them to a safe and placed money in a bag.

The bag tore from the weight of coins and spilled on the floor. Authorities say the suspects ran out without any of the money.