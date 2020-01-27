Ex-Missouri fire chief convicted of sex crimes gets prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwestern Missouri fire chief convicted last year of raping a young woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Larry McConnell, 70, was sentenced Friday following his November convictions on three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of second-degree rape, Springfield television station KYTV reported. He had faced more than 20 years in prison for the counts.
Until his conviction, McConnell had been the chief of the Brookline Fire Department for 20 years.
Investigators said McConnell repeatedly raped a young woman at his farm and at the fire station. Court documents showed that the woman told investigators McConnell forced her to have sex with him for more than a year.
