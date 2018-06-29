Ex-Missouri Gov. Blunt ends campaign committee

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt has finally shut down his campaign committee and transferred his remaining funds to a new political committee led by his brother.

Blunt, a Republican, chose not to seek re-election in 2008 after serving one, four-year term as governor. But he continued to keep his campaign committee alive.

Online records for the Missouri Ethics Commission show Blunt terminated his campaign committee Wednesday after contributing the remaining $110,546 to a new committee called Missourians for Responsible and Better Government.

Blunt's brother, Andy Blunt, is listed as treasurer for the new political committee. Andy Blunt also was the campaign treasurer for his brother.