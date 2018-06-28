Ex-Missouri RB Stands Trial in Sex Assault Case

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The felony sex assault trial of former University of Missouri running back Derrick Washington is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.



Washington is accused of deviate sexual assault by a former Missouri athletics tutor. The felony jury trial is expected to last two days in Boone County Circuit Court.



He also faces a Sept. 30 trial on two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence after an ex-girlfriend said he poked her eyes and choked her during an argument.



The one-time Tiger co-captain has pleaded not guilty in both cases. He was dismissed from the team days before the start of the 2010 season



Both trials have been repeatedly postponed over the past year. But Washington's lawyer and the prosecutor handling the case have assured judges they won't make any more such requests.