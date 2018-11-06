Ex-Missouri RB Stands Trial in Sex Assault Case

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A jury is in place and opening arguments are set to begin in the felony sex assault trial of former University of Missouri running back Derrick Washington.

Seven men and six women from Boone County were selected for the panel Tuesday from a pool of 80 potential jurors.

Washington is accused of deviate sexual assault by a former Missouri athletics tutor. He also faces a Sept. 30 trial on two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence after an ex-girlfriend said he poked her eyes and choked her during an argument.

The one-time Tiger co-captain has pleaded not guilty in both cases. He was dismissed from the team days before the start of the 2010 season.