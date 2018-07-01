Ex-Missouri sheriff indicted in property thefts

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri sheriff has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations that he stole property recovered in criminal cases and sold a stolen firearm.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson says in a news release Tuesday that 46-year-old Ronald Snodgrass of El Dorado was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. Snodgrass was St. Clair County sheriff from January 2001 to December 2012 before losing a bid for re-election.

The indictment alleges Snodgrass stole a riding mower and a Polaris Ranger UTV, as well as selling a rifle that he knew had been stolen. Dickinson says the former sheriff "treated the county's evidence room like his personal tool shed."

It was not immediately clear if Snodgrass has an attorney.