Ex-Missouri sheriff pleads guilty to stealing property

By: The Associated Press

ST. CLAIR (AP) - A former Missouri county sheriff pleaded guilty to stealing property that had been recovered in criminal cases.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Ronald Snodgrass of El Dorado, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to theft from programs receiving federal funds. Snodgrass also admitted that he sold a stolen firearm.

Snodgrass served three terms as sheriff in St. Clair County, during which the county jail handled federal inmates for a fee from the U.S. Marshal Service.

He admitted that he illegally obtained a mower that had been stolen and used it on his farm.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Snodgrass also must forfeit a 2009 Polaris Ranger UTV that he illegally obtained.

No sentencing date was scheduled.