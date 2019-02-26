Ex-Missouri sheriff pleads guilty to stealing property

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 03 2015 Mar 3, 2015 Tuesday, March 03, 2015 2:18:00 PM CST March 03, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. CLAIR (AP) - A former Missouri county sheriff pleaded guilty to stealing property that had been recovered in criminal cases.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Ronald Snodgrass of El Dorado, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to theft from programs receiving federal funds. Snodgrass also admitted that he sold a stolen firearm.

Snodgrass served three terms as sheriff in St. Clair County, during which the county jail handled federal inmates for a fee from the U.S. Marshal Service.

He admitted that he illegally obtained a mower that had been stolen and used it on his farm.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Snodgrass also must forfeit a 2009 Polaris Ranger UTV that he illegally obtained.

No sentencing date was scheduled.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missourians get chance to improve communication skills
Mid-Missourians get chance to improve communication skills
COLUMBIA – A non-profit organization is helping members better themselves by improving their communications skills, for free. Tuesday night... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 2:29:00 AM CST February 26, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools move to change start times
Jefferson City Public Schools move to change start times
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools announced their intention to move start times for their schools on Monday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 11:33:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

House Democrats want voter approved laws protected
House Democrats want voter approved laws protected
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri House Democrats say state democracy is being threatened. They addressed their concerns Monday morning regarding House... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 9:40:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

House hears bill that could arm higher education employees
House hears bill that could arm higher education employees
JEFFERSON CITY - State lawmakers heard a bill Monday night that would allow college and university employee's to carry weapons... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 7:22:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Man charged with advancing on deputies with knife and hammer
Man charged with advancing on deputies with knife and hammer
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Marceline man was charged with felony weapon offenses after he threatened deputies and troopers with a... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 6:30:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Survey shows Columbia residents worry about housing discrimination
Survey shows Columbia residents worry about housing discrimination
COLUMBIA - A city survey shows 56 percent of respondents housing discrimination exists in Columbia. The report comes from... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 5:05:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Neighbor found human remains in wooded area, west of Fulton
Neighbor found human remains in wooded area, west of Fulton
FULTON - Human remains have been found in the 5000 block of County Road 311, according to the Callaway County... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 4:10:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a string of burglaries that... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Crash report released in case of police officer who hit child with SUV
Crash report released in case of police officer who hit child with SUV
COLUMBIA - The crash report in the case where a Columbia police officer who hit and killed a four-year-old girl... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 2:19:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Court docs: Shooting suspect tied to scene of January homicide
Court docs: Shooting suspect tied to scene of January homicide
COLUMBIA - When prosecutors charged Laron Nesbitt on Friday with murder for the shooting of Deonte Gainwell , Nesbitt was... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 2:12:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Counter-protest shows support for Stephens College policy change
Counter-protest shows support for Stephens College policy change
COLUMBIA - Four months after Stephens College announced its admissions policy changed, protests made their way to mid-Missouri. The school... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Two plead guilty to misdemeanors in Carl DeBrodie case
Two plead guilty to misdemeanors in Carl DeBrodie case
FULTON - A man and woman connected with the death of Carl Debrodie in April 2017 pleaded guilty Monday, each... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 10:47:00 AM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Federal judge rules male-only draft is unconstitutional
Federal judge rules male-only draft is unconstitutional
(CNN) -- A federal judge who ruled the Selective Service System's men-only registration unconstitutional late Friday rejected the reasoning of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 10:42:00 AM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Judge rules Columbia clinic cannot resume abortions
Judge rules Columbia clinic cannot resume abortions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood cannot resume abortions at a clinic in central Missouri after a federal judge... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 9:35:00 AM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Congress returns to Washington as debt limit deadline looms
Congress returns to Washington as debt limit deadline looms
(CNN) -- Lawmakers return to Washington this week with a debt limit deadline looming and no clear plan yet to... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 Monday, February 25, 2019 5:36:00 AM CST February 25, 2019 in News

Bill would allow faculty and staff to carry guns on campus
Bill would allow faculty and staff to carry guns on campus
JEFFERSON CITY - Faculty or staff of colleges and universities could soon be allowed to carry concealed arms on campus.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 24 2019 Feb 24, 2019 Sunday, February 24, 2019 10:06:00 PM CST February 24, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in fatal head-on crash arrested
UPDATE: Suspect in fatal head-on crash arrested
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was taken into custody Sunday, Feb. 24 on charges related to the death of 37-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 24 2019 Feb 24, 2019 Sunday, February 24, 2019 10:00:00 PM CST February 24, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri cleaning up after high wind speeds
Mid-Missouri cleaning up after high wind speeds
JEFFERSON CITY - High winds caused tree damage and power outages across mid-Missouri Saturday. Grace Wilson, a high school... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 24 2019 Feb 24, 2019 Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:38:00 PM CST February 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5am 26°
6am 26°
7am 26°
8am 29°