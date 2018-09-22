Ex-Missouri Soccer Player Sues Over Scholarship

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A former University of Missouri soccer player is suing the school and the women's soccer coach over what she calls an unmet promise of a full four-year scholarship.

Sophomore Ann Alexandra Charlebois sued coach Brian Blitz and the University's governing board on December 5 in Boone County Circuit Court. The lawsuit says Charlebois agreed to attend Missouri only after Blitz vowed to provide more than $106,000 in support through 2015.

Charlebois received a 50 percent partial scholarship as a freshman. Her attorney says she was kicked off the team in September after complaining about receiving a similar amount of financial aid this year.

The Columbia Daily Tribune first reported the lawsuit Wednesday.

Blitz has declined to comment.