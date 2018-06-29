Ex-Mizzou Football Captain Pleads to Assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Former Missouri running back Derrick Washington has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend.

Washington had been scheduled for trial next week. He did not appear Tuesday in Boone County Circuit Court for a scheduled preliminary hearing, and a lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

The plea follows a September 2011 felony conviction for the off-campus sexual assault of a former Missouri athletics tutor.

Washington was sentenced in December to five years in prison in that case but could be released as soon as next month if he successfully complete a 120-day "shock incarceration" program for first-time offenders.

The former Tigers team captain won't serve any additional time. The 90-day sentence handed down by Circuit Judge Kevin Crane will run concurrently with the felony sentence.