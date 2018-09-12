Ex-Mo. City Official Sentenced For Embezzlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former administrator of a St. Louis County community has been sentenced to five years' probation for embezzling city funds and spending the money to gamble.

Christopher Seemayer, the longtime Brentwood city administrator, pleaded guilty in June to two felony counts of federal program theft. Seemayer admitted embezzling about $30,000 from Brentwood to gamble at the Casino Queen casino in East St. Louis, Ill.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the 52-year-old Fenton resident will serve six months of home detention under the sentence imposed Wednesday in federal court. He was also ordered to pay more than $15,000 in restitution to the city of Brentwood.

Prosecutors said Seemayer used the city credit card to get cash advances to finance his gambling from January 2010 through February of this year.