Ex-Mo. Police Officer Sentenced to Life in Slaying

HARRISONVILLE (AP) - A 54-year-old retired Missouri police officer will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Harrisonville woman whose body was found in her bathtub five years ago.

Jeffrey Moreland was sentenced in Cass County to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Cara Jo Roberts. He was sentenced to an additional 50 years for armed criminal action and will serve that sentence after he completes the life term.

The former Grandview police officer was convicted in September of killing Roberts. DNA evidence from a 2011 rape in Harrisonville and the October 2010 stabbing and strangulation death of a 75-year-old in southern Kansas City led to his arrest.

He has been charged in both cases but trial dates have not been set.