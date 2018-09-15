Ex-Mo. Republican Chair May Run for Congress

JEFFERSON CITY - Former Missouri Republican Party Chairwoman Ann Wagner has taken a step toward a run for Congress.



Wagner said Tuesday that she has set up an exploratory committee for a potential campaign in the 2nd Congressional District in suburban St. Louis. Wagner says her move is based on the likelihood that the 2nd District will be an open seat. The incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, has been considering a challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.



Wagner also had been considering a Senate bid. She announced her congressional intentions on a website posting that criticized the growth in federal spending under President Barack Obama.