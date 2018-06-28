Ex-Mo. Speaker's Assault Trial Set for February

NEW MADRID, Mo. (AP) -- The trial of former Missouri House Speaker Rod Jetton on a charge of second-degree assault has been rescheduled for February.

The 43-year-old Republican had been set to go on trial Thursday but requested a delay, citing what his lawyer called new evidence. Online court records Monday show the trial now is set to start Feb. 3 in New Madrid County on a change of venue from Scott County.

Jetton is accused of punching and choking a woman last November at her Sikeston home in southeast Missouri. He has pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, which carries maximum penalties of seven years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Jetton left the Missouri House in January 2009 because of term limits.

