Ex-NYPD Officer Detained at KC Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former New York City police officer is in custody after security screeners at Kansas City's main airport detected suspicious items in his carry-on baggage that later tested negative for explosives.

A local official with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the man had worked for the NYPD for a short period more than a decade ago. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to share details with the media.

The scare happened at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday morning, the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Airline and law enforcement officials say the man was detained after refusing to allow security screeners to examine his bag.

The FBI won't say what was found, but says it tested negative for explosive materials.