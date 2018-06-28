Ex-officer's trial in alleged assault case ends in mistrial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a former police officer who allegedly punched a man outside a downtown St. Louis bar.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported jurors deadlocked Wednesday on the misdemeanor assault case against 36-year-old Steven Blakeney.

It wasn't clear if prosecutors planned to seek a retrial.

Prosecutors said Blakeney was off-duty as a Pine Lawn officer when he beckoned three women to his unmarked police car early Sept. 4, 2014, saying they were too drunk to drive. A friend of the women told jurors he confronted Blakeney and was punched in the mouth — something Blakeney denies.

Blakeney has since been fired. He faces federal prison time in an unrelated conspiracy case, and allegations that he drugged and abducted two women.