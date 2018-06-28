Ex-Oklahoma doctor sentenced in Missouri child porn case

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A former doctor from Tulsa, Oklahoma, accused of using a Missouri minor to produce child pornography has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shelby Coleman was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years and 8 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in January.

Prosecutors say Coleman, a former partner of the Tulsa Women's Health Center, was arrested in September 2013 after he traveled to Springfield to meet a 16-year-old boy for sex. Prosecutors say Coleman and the boy exchanged sexually explicit images before his Springfield trip.

The boy's father contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol after finding text messages between Coleman and his son. Authorities say a state trooper then impersonated the minor as Coleman tried to arrange the Springfield meeting.