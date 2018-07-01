Ex-Patriot Hernandez Indicted on Murder Charge

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a man whose bullet-riddled body was found in an industrial park.

The indictment was returned Thursday. It charges Hernandez with the killing of 27-year-old Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's girlfriend.

The grand jury also indicted two others connected to Hernandez. Hernandez associate Ernest Wallace is charged with accessory to murder after the fact. A relative of Hernandez, Tanya Singleton-Valderamma, is charged with criminal contempt.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges in June. His lawyers say the case against him is circumstantial. He had a brief court appearance Thursday and is being held without bail.

Hernandez could face life in prison if convicted.