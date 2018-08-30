Ex-police officer accused of privacy invasion pleads guilty

By: The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD (AP) — A former Chesterfield police officer has pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy charges involving videos posted online of anonymous sex partners.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old David Cerna pleaded guilty Monday. Prosecutors said Cerna posed as a woman in Craigslist ads and lured as many as 60 men to his Wentzville home over 18 months to engage in anonymous sexual encounters. Authorities said Cerna filmed the encounters and posted the videos to his website.

A sentencing hearing for Cerna is scheduled for Jan. 25.

Cerna is also accused of secretly filming victims in the men's room of a Chesterfield gas station, and secretly filming a teenage boy's genitals during a search. Those cases are still pending.

Cerna was fired from the Chesterfield Police Department after six years on the job.