Ex-Professor Due in Court for Alabama University Shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An ex-university professor who pleaded guilty to shooting six people during a faculty meeting in Alabama is headed to court for an abbreviated trial.

A judge scheduled jury selection Monday for Amy Bishop, a Harvard-educated biologist who went on the shooting spree at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Bishop pleaded guilty earlier this month to killing three people and wounding three others in February 2010. She avoided a possible death sentence with the plea and instead faces life imprisonment.

But a trial is still required under Alabama law because Bishop admitted to a capital charge of murder. So lawyers will select a jury and Circuit Judge Alan Mann will hold a brief trial.

Bishop faces possible trial in the shotgun death of her brother in Massachusetts in 1986.