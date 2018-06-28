Ex-purchasing Manager Gets 15 Years in Prison

JACKSON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing more than a half-million dollars from his employer through a kickback scheme.

The sentence was handed down Monday for 35-year-old Jason Paul Mitchell of Jackson. He pleaded guilty to a theft charge in June.

Mitchell was purchasing manager for The Dewitt Co. in Sikeston, which makes gardening and golf course products. Authorities say he secretly arranged to have a supplier give him 4 percent of every purchase the company made from the supplier.