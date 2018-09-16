Ex-Rap Producer Trains to be a Composer in KC

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 28 2013 Apr 28, 2013 Sunday, April 28, 2013 10:06:14 AM CDT April 28, 2013 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Starting as a teenager, Kerwin Young helped craft the sound of Public Enemy, the latest rap group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Now the 43-year-old is shaking up the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance, where he's honing his skills composing orchestral music.

As a former member of Public Enemy's Bomb Squad production team, Young didn't exactly have a traditional musical background. While he could compose his own orchestral scores, his training didn't come from a childhood of violin and piano lessons. It came from working as a disc jockey, producing hip-hop and poring through music books to figure out what he didn't know.

The composition program says Young has led it to revise admissions standards and how it trains students.

