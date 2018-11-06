Ex-Ravens McClain, Gregg Welcomed to Kansas City

Source: Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) -- Todd Haley remembers watching Kelly Gregg stuff the Kansas City Chiefs' vaunted rush attack. He has vivid memories of punishing fullback Le'Ron McClain clearing the way for Ray Rice.

So when both players became available during free agency, the Kansas City head coach was on board with signing them. And now, just a few short months after helping the Baltimore Ravens eliminate the Chiefs from the playoffs, the veteran duo is being counted on to help them get back.

McClain, a two-time Pro Bowl fullback, says he's coming in to do anything he can to help the team win.

That's precisely the attitude that Haley expects.

