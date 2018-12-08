Ex-school janitor convicted of sexually assaulting child

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

WILLARD (AP) — A former janitor for a southwest Missouri school has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2012.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 51-year-old Karl David Lawrence was convicted of two counts of statutory sodomy last week.

Prosecutors allege that Lawrence has abused multiple children over the years. Court records show that three girls accused Lawrence of sexually abusing them.

Lawrence was a janitor at Willard Public Schools from 2006 to 2014. A district spokeswoman alleges none of the abuse is connected with the schools.

Lawrence's defense attorney asked that Lawrence receive the minimum sentence of five years in prison.

The jury recommended Lawrence receive a sentence of 15 years on both counts.

Lawrence is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5.