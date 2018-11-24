Ex-school superintendent charged in couple's death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A former Missouri high school superintendent is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Springfield couple.

Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson Friday charged Mark Porter with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 60-year-old Gary Tyrrell and his wife, 61-year-old Jan Tyrrell. The couple was found dead in their home May 1.

Patterson said in a news release that the 53-year-old Porter was arrested after DNA left on a latex glove found in the Tyrrells' home was matched to DNA on a coffee cup abandoned by Porter.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Porter was superintendent at the Mountain Grove School District when Gary Tyrrell was assistant superintendent.

It was not immediately clear if Porter has an attorney.